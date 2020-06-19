|
|
DIXON
Elizabeth
passed away peacefully at Thorpe Hall Sue Ryder Hospice on 6th June 2020 after a courageous fight, aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Edward, mother to Mark and Claire, Nana to Emily and Josh and sister to Robert and Steven. A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Elizabeth for The Oncology Ward at Peterborough City Hospital and Thorpe Hall Sue Ryder Hospice. Cheques made payable and sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 19, 2020