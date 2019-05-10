|
(known as Liz)
Passed away peacefully on 25th April 2019, aged 67 years. Loving wife of Roger and mum to Simon, Daniel and Sarah and nana to Milly, Jesse and Lottie. Liz will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 13th May 2019 at 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Stamford. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 10, 2019