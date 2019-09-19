Home

Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
St Nicholas Church
Cottesmore
NIMMONS Elizabeth 'Liz'

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on Friday 6th September, aged 57 years. Dearly loved wife of Kerry. Funeral Service will be held at St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore on Thursday 26th September at 1.30pm. Formal attire not required, please wear something colourful. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of Liz for Lymphoma Action c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019
