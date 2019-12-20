Home

Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
13:00
All Saints Church
Stamford
Elizabeth PAIGE Notice
PAIGE Elizabeth 'Liz'

Was taken away from us after a battle bravely fought. Much loved wife of Kevin, cherished mum to Michael and Philip, dear sister to Trevor and Ian and very much loved friend to so many, who will be sadly missed who was taken to early from us. As in Liz's life something colourful to be worn. A Thanksgiving Service and a Celebration of the life of Liz will take place on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm at All Saints Church, Stamford. Donations shared between Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice & Corn Exchange Theatre Company Mission of All Saints Church Stamford, may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
