THORPE
Ella
of Bisbrooke, formerly of Glaston, passed away peacefully with her close family present at the Rutland Memorial Hospital on Monday 17th February 2020 aged 75 years. A beloved wife to Peter, loving mother to Nicola, Ingrid and Lynn and a fabulous granny to Alex and Grace. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Ella's life will be held at the Uppingham Parish Church on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the British Heart Foundation and Rutland Memorial Hospital can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020