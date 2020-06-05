|
|
WILDMAN Emily passed away peacefully at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice on 23rd May 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved Wife of the late Christopher and Mother to James and Michael. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends and colleagues. A private family Funeral Service will take place on 11th June 2020 at 11.00am due to the COVID 19 situation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 5, 2020