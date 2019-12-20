Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
13:00
St Peter and St Pauls Church Great Casterton
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric NORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric NORTON

Notice Condolences

Eric NORTON Notice
NORTON

Eric Charles Passed away peacefully at home on 4th December 2019 aged 73 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A service of Thanks Giving will take place on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm at St Peter and St Pauls Church Great Casterton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -