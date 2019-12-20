|
Eric Charles Passed away peacefully at home on 4th December 2019 aged 73 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A service of Thanks Giving will take place on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm at St Peter and St Pauls Church Great Casterton. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
