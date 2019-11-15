Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
13:00
St Peters Church
Tickencote
View Map
TURNER Eric H. N. passed away peacefully at home on 3rd November 2019, aged 81 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2019 St Peters Church, Tickencote at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
