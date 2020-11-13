Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Erika ALLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erika ALLMAN

Notice Condolences

Erika ALLMAN Notice
ALLMAN

Erika Susan

passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 8th October 2020 aged 73years. Much loved and devoted wife of Michael; loving mother to Emma and Nathan and grandmother to Jess, Dylan, Grace, Molly, Kieren and Noah. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A private family funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Stamford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research U.K. may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -