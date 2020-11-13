|
|
ALLMAN
Erika Susan
passed away unexpectedly after a short illness at Peterborough City Hospital on 8th October 2020 aged 73years. Much loved and devoted wife of Michael; loving mother to Emma and Nathan and grandmother to Jess, Dylan, Grace, Molly, Kieren and Noah. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A private family funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Stamford. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research U.K. may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020