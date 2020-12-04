Home

Ernest TYERS Notice
TYERS Ernest

passed away on 19th November 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved Husband of Olive, father to Charles and Anne, grandfather to Martin and great-grandfather to Courtney. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends and colleagues. The private family funeral service will take place on Tuesday 15th December 2020 at Stamford Cemetry. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020
