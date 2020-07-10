|
|
SHARMAN Ethel May of Caldecott, died peacefully on 27th June 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother to Annette, Valerie, Linda, Kevin and Stephan and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 10, 2020