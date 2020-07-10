Home

SHARMAN Ethel May of Caldecott, died peacefully on 27th June 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, loving mother to Annette, Valerie, Linda, Kevin and Stephan and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 10, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
