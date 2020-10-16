|
|
SMITH Eva Emmeline of Ashwell, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 3rd October 2020, aged 77 years. A much loved wife, mother, grandmother and aunt who will be sadly missed. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent direct to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 16, 2020