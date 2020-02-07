Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
14:30
Albert Munn Chapel at Kettering crematorium
CLOETE Evelyn

née Stimson

formerly of Preston died peacefully at home aged 89 years. Her funeral service will be held in the Albert Munn Chapel at Kettering crematorium on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 2.30pm. Bright clothing preferred. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Air Ambulance which can be paid online via www.emdormafunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
