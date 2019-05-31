|
|
Sadly passed away on 21st May 2019 at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, aged 86 years. Loving wife of the late Dennis Burnham, mum to Ian, Jane, Kim and Jon and grandma to Nicola, Zoe, Jonathan, Andrew, Emma, Cai, Finn, Jack and Molly. The Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Friday 21st June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired will go to The Royal British Legion and British Heart Foundation and can be left at the service. Please join the family after the service at The Danish Invader, Empingham Road, Stamford PE9 2SX for light refreshments. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 31, 2019