|
|
JACKSON Florence Of Caldecott, passed away peacefully at Aberdeen House Residential Home on Wednesday 31st July 2019, aged 96 years. A beloved wife to the late Roy, loving mother to Keith, Paul, Hazel & Kate and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Following a private cremation, a service to Celebrate Florence's life will be held at Caldecott Parish Church on Friday 16th August 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the RAF Benevolent Fund would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Telephone: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019