SMITH
Florence Emily 'Flo'
Formerly of Francis Court, Ryhall. Passed away peacefully at Diamond House Care Home, Leicester, on 29th September 2019 aged 101 years. Wife of the late Herbert, mother of Jim and Stephen, mother-in-law to Sue, grandma to Luci and Alex. Loved and missed always. A service in Glenfield on Wednesday 16th October at 10.00am will be followed by a graveside service at Ryhall Old Cemetery at 12.45pm. Flowers, or donations if preferred for The Meningitis Trust. Further enquiries please to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 12b Tournament Road, Glenfield, Leicester, LE3 8FP. Tel: 0116 232 2373
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019