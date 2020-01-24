|
WOODMAN
Florence
Died peacefully in hospital on 2nd January 2020 aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dear mum, nan, great-grandma and great-great-grandma who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.The funeral service will take place on 6th February 2020 at 1:45pm, at Stamford Methodist Church followed by interment at Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Salvation Army. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
