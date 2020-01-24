Home

R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
13:45
Stamford Methodist Church
Florence WOODMAN

Florence WOODMAN Notice
WOODMAN

Florence

Died peacefully in hospital on 2nd January 2020 aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late George, dear mum, nan, great-grandma and great-great-grandma who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.The funeral service will take place on 6th February 2020 at 1:45pm, at Stamford Methodist Church followed by interment at Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the Salvation Army. All enquiries to R J Scholes (Stamford) Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020
