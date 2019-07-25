Home

BLADES Francis 'Walter'

Sadly passed away at Abbey Court Care Home, Bourne on 7th July 2019, aged 83 years. Husband of the late Mavis, dearly loved dad of Teresa, father-in-law to Ashley and loving grandad to Nathan and Thomas. Funeral Service at Bourne Abbey Church on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial at Bourne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Three Counties Dog Rescue, Bourne. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 25, 2019
