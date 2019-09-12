Home

Teresa and family would like to thank everyone who sent messages of sympathy, cards and flowers on the sad death of her Dad Walter. Also in appreciation of all who attended the funeral at Bourne Abbey and gave generously in Church (donations in aid of Three Counties Dog Rescue); the lovely service conducted by Father Chris Atkinson; and to David and his team at Scholes Funeral Service Bourne for comforting help and support throughout.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 12, 2019
