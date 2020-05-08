Home

Phillips
Old Cemetery Chapel
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2AE
01536 200266
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Great Glen Crematorium
Loving Husband to Mary, Father to Mark and Granddad to Alexander and Jamie, Frank (AKA 'Cheye') passed away peacefully on 13th April 2020, aged 83 years. You will live forever in the hearts and memories of all of those who knew you. Due to current restrictions the funeral service will be limited to immediate family, taking place at Great Glen Crematorium on 12th May 2020. A further remembrance celebration allowing all friends and family to attend will be held when possible. Please direct any donations to alzheimers.org.uk. All other enquiries to Phillips Funeral Service, Old Cemetery Chapel, Rockingham Road, Corby, NN17 2AE. Tel: 01536 200266
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020
