BIRCHFIELD Fred of Oakham, died peacefully on 22nd October 2019, aged 90 years. A beloved husband to Eileen and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. His funeral service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired for The Royal National Institute of Blind People and Action on Hearing Loss would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 1, 2019