Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
12:00
fell asleep peacefully at home after a long illness on 23rd June 2020, aged 85 years. A devoted and much loved father to Bev, Darren, Martin and April. Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The family funeral service will take place on Thursday 16th July at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020
