Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff FOSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff FOSTER

Notice Condolences

Geoff FOSTER Notice
FOSTER

Geoff Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 30th September 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joyce.

Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 10.00am at Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.