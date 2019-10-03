|
|
FOSTER
Geoff Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 30th September 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Joyce.
Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 10.00am at Peterborough Crematorium Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 3, 2019