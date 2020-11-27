|
|
MARTIN
Geoffrey
Passed away on 8th November 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 82 years. He was a devoted and much loved husband to Joan, father to Tordie, Bill and Ben, grandfather to Beth, Alex, Meg, Tom, Nichs and Sophie and brother to Mike. A graveside funeral service held on Monday 23rd November, 2.00pm at Fotheringhay Churchyard. Donations if desired for the WNAA (Air Ambulance) and the RNLI may be sent to Crowsons Funeral Directors, 48 Barnwell, Nr Oundle, Peterborough, PE8 5PS Tel: 01832272269
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020