JESSON
George
Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Joy, loving dad to Malcolm, Caroline and the late Robert, grandad to Kim and Luke and great grandad to Toby and Bella. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 5th August 2019 at 11.00 am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Headway and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019