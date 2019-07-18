Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for George JESSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George JESSON

Notice Condolences

George JESSON Notice
JESSON

George

Passed away peacefully on 8th July 2019 aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Joy, loving dad to Malcolm, Caroline and the late Robert, grandad to Kim and Luke and great grandad to Toby and Bella. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 5th August 2019 at 11.00 am at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Headway and Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.