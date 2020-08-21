Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
died peacefully at home on 12th August 2020, aged 81 years. Beloved Husband of (the late) Gloria and father to Debra and Richard and grandfather to Polly, Charlotte, Jake, Oscar and Katy. He will be sadly and dearly missed by all his family, and friends. A private family funeral service will take place on Friday 28th August 2020. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas and Marie Curie may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
