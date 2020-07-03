Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald CORBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald CORBY

Notice Condolences

Gerald CORBY Notice
CORBY

Gerald (Scrap)

sadly passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2020 following a short illness. Beloved husband of Nancy, loving Father to Kevin and Michael, Father-in-Law to Sally and Jennie, Grandad to Becky, her husband Lloyd, Abi and her fiancé Liam and Great-Grandad to Kit. Loving Step-Grandad to Rachel, Daniel, Kira and Callum. Gerald will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service will be held privately on 14th July 2020 at 10.30am. No Flowers. Donations welcomed to Dementia UK. All enquires to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -