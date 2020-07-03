|
CORBY
Gerald (Scrap)
sadly passed away peacefully on 22nd June 2020 following a short illness. Beloved husband of Nancy, loving Father to Kevin and Michael, Father-in-Law to Sally and Jennie, Grandad to Becky, her husband Lloyd, Abi and her fiancé Liam and Great-Grandad to Kit. Loving Step-Grandad to Rachel, Daniel, Kira and Callum. Gerald will be dearly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service will be held privately on 14th July 2020 at 10.30am. No Flowers. Donations welcomed to Dementia UK. All enquires to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, St Georges Street, Stamford, PE9 2BJ. Tel: 01780 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020