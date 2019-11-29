Home

Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Gerald THOMPSON

Gerald THOMPSON Notice
THOMPSON

Gerald Alan (Gerry)

Passed away at home, after bravely battling with illness, on 20th November 2019, aged 77. Much loved dad of Dawn, Colin and Simon, grandad of Matthew, Alex, Hannah and Jack-James and partner of Doreen. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral will take place on Monday 9th December at 11:00am at Bourne Salvation Army Church, followed by private burial at Deeping Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to Marie Curie or Salvation Army.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 29, 2019
