RUDKIN
Gerard William
Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village on 16th January 2020 aged 92 years. Husband of Barbara, Father of Sally, Stephen, Philip and Brian. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A memorial service will take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church Langham on Monday 10th February at 12:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel. 01572 757415.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020