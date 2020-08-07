Home

Gerard TURNER

Gerard TURNER Notice
TURNER

Gerard (Jack)

of North Luffenham passed away after a short illness on 24th July 2020 aged 74 years. Beloved husband to the late Gina and a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held, but anyone who wishes to come to The Fox and Hounds in North Luffenham from 3.30pm would be most welcome. Attendees at the pub are invited to congregate in the garden due current Covid safe precautions. Donations are being gratefully received for the Rainbows Children's Hospice, Loughborough and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020
