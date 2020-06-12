Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Ghislaine MACINNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ghislaine MACINNES

Notice Condolences

Ghislaine MACINNES Notice
MACINNES

Ghislaine 'Jill'

passed away at home after a long illness on 19th May 2020. Loved and loving wife to Alasdair, loving mother to Mark. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family and friends. Thanks to the emergency services who attended. Due to the Covid 19 situation the funeral will be private, any donations to Alzheimer's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -