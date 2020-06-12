|
|
MACINNES
Ghislaine 'Jill'
passed away at home after a long illness on 19th May 2020. Loved and loving wife to Alasdair, loving mother to Mark. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family and friends. Thanks to the emergency services who attended. Due to the Covid 19 situation the funeral will be private, any donations to Alzheimer's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020