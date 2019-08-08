|
|
EDWARDS
Gillian Mary
(known as Gill)
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Addenbrookes Hospital on 26th July 2019, aged 70 years. Much loved wife of the late Edward Edwards, mother of Ian, nanny of Aiden and Primrose. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on 14th August, 2.00pm at St. Andrew's Church, West Deeping followed by cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Water Aid.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019