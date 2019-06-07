|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Brian and mother to Lesley, Paul and Philip; and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A committal service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Peter and St Paul Church, Great Casterton at 1.00pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired for P.B.C. Foundation (UK) Ltd may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719 or direct to the charity at 2nd Floor, 6 Hill Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3JZ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 7, 2019