Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
13:00
St Peter and St Paul Church
Great Casterton
Gillian Mary "Gill" HARRIS

Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved wife of Brian and mother to Lesley, Paul and Philip; and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. A committal service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Peter and St Paul Church, Great Casterton at 1.00pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired for P.B.C. Foundation (UK) Ltd may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719 or direct to the charity at 2nd Floor, 6 Hill Street, Edinburgh, EH2 3JZ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 7, 2019
