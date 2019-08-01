|
|
TIBBERT Gladys Mary Passed away peacefully on 21st July 2019, aged 94 years. Much loved wife of George and loving mother to Michael. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 15th August 2019 at 1.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for White Friars Nursing Home Amenities Fund may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019