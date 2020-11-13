Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon FRISBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon FRISBY

Notice Condolences

Gordon FRISBY Notice
FRISBY

Gordon

Passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved Husband of the late Pauline, Father to Gary, Karen & Tim and Grandfather to Zoe, Haydn & Dominic. He will be Greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. Due to present circumstance a private family funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Care At Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -