FRISBY
Gordon
Passed away peacefully at home on 29th October 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved Husband of the late Pauline, Father to Gary, Karen & Tim and Grandfather to Zoe, Haydn & Dominic. He will be Greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. Due to present circumstance a private family funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for St Barnabas Care At Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020