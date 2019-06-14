Home

Passed away peacefully on 6th June 2019, aged 74 years. Loving father to Serena and Glen. Much loved brother to Shirley, Christine and Linda. Dear friend of Pat and husband of the late Jean. The funeral service will take place at St Peter and St Paul's Church Uppingham on Wednesday 26th June at 11.00am, followed by a Cremation at Kettering Crematorium. Flowers welcome, or donations for the benefit of Rutland Care Village Social Fund. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 14, 2019
