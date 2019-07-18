|
RYALL Gordon (Retired Senior Coroner, of Peterborough and Stamford area)
Died on 6th July 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved and devoted husband of Janet. Much loved father of Adam and Ann. Dear brother of Glenda. The funeral service will take place on Monday 29th July, 11.00am at St Mary's Church Whittlesey, followed by private burial. Family flowers only, but if desired donations for Parkinson's UK may be given at the service or sent to Smiths Funeral Directors, Church View House, 75 High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, PE2 8DT. Telephone: 01733 347474
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019