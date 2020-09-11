|
|
NIGHTINGALE
Graham
Sadly passed away peacefully
At home after a long illness on
Monday 31st August 2020
Aged 68 years.
Loving Husband of Linda
Beloved Dad of Amanda & Keri, devoted Grandad of Mae & Alice.
He will be dearly missed.
Given the current
circumstances, a small service will take place at
South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday
15th September at 3pm. A webcast is available to friends unable to attend.
Donations, if desired St Barnabas Hospice,
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-
nightingale.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
15 West Street, Bourne
01778 395267?
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 11, 2020