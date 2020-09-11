Home

NIGHTINGALE

Graham

Sadly passed away peacefully

At home after a long illness on

Monday 31st August 2020

Aged 68 years.

Loving Husband of Linda

Beloved Dad of Amanda & Keri, devoted Grandad of Mae & Alice.

He will be dearly missed.

Given the current

circumstances, a small service will take place at

South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet on Tuesday

15th September at 3pm. A webcast is available to friends unable to attend.

Donations, if desired St Barnabas Hospice,

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-

nightingale.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare

15 West Street, Bourne

01778 395267?
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 11, 2020
