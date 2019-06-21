|
Aged 76 years of Owersby Moor (formerly of Stamford) passed away on 31st May, 2019. Much loved husband of Judy. Loving father of Oliver, Miles, Penelope and Juliette. Cherished grandfather of Grace, Erin, Arthur, Henry, Digby, Ned, and Amelia. A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 12.20pm. Floral tributes, or donations, if desired, made payable to Diabetes UK and/or BHF, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors, 49 Queen Street, Market Rasen LN8 3EN.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 21, 2019