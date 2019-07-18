|
GREGORY Harold Estcourt Passed away peacefully on 7th July 2019, aged 95 years. Much loved husband of the late Joyce; dear father to Peter, Nigel, Rosemary and the late Michael; grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.00pm at All Saints Church, Easton-on-the-Hill followed by interment in the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for All Saints Church may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 18, 2019