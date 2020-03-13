|
|
BIRKETT
Heath passed away peacefully on 21st February 2020 aged 80 years. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. A service of Thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2.30pm at St Nicholas Church Cottesmore. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Border Collie Rescue may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road Stamford, PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020