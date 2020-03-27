Home

Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
14:30
Peterborough Crematorium
STEVENS

Hugh John

(known as John)

passed away peacefully after a long illness at Abbey Court, Bourne on 8th March 2020, aged 86 years. Husband of Sylvia, father of Veronica, Denise, Ian and Tracey, grandfather of Jamie, Scott, Natalie, Zara, Lauren, Katie and Daniel and great-grandfather of Dylan and and Cody. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April 2020, 2.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium followed by interment to be arranged at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer and Dementia.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
