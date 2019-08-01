Home

POWERED BY

Services
E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel ALLANBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel ALLANBY

Notice Condolences

Isobel ALLANBY Notice
ALLANBY Isobel 'Margaret'

(nee Williamson)

Of Morcott, died peacefully on 22nd July 2019 just after her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Charles, Edward and Charlotte and a much loved granny of Lucy, Maximilian and Isabella. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Morcott Parish Church on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to The Friends of Peterborough Cathedral would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Download Now