ALLANBY Isobel 'Margaret'
(nee Williamson)
Of Morcott, died peacefully on 22nd July 2019 just after her 90th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, loving mother of Charles, Edward and Charlotte and a much loved granny of Lucy, Maximilian and Isabella. Following a private cremation, a service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Morcott Parish Church on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to The Friends of Peterborough Cathedral would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019