DOLBY
Ivy
passed away peacefully at Chater Lodge Care Home on 2nd May 2020, aged 100 years. A much loved Wife of the late Ron Dolby, Mother of Gillian Grandmother to Paul and Sarah and Great-Grandmother to Jasmine, Macy and Joshua. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family and friends. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer Unit Peterborough Hospital and Lincs Air Ambulance may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 8, 2020