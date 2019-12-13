|
|
LEACH
James
'Michael'
Passed away peacefully on 4th December 2019, aged 85 years. Loving husband of Sylvia, father of James, Robert, David and grandfather of Isaac. The Funeral Service will take place at Empingham Methodist Church on Friday 20th December at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Empingham Methodist Church and Dementia UK. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare. 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019