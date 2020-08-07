|
|
NEILSON
Janice Dorothy
passed away on 29th July 2020, aged 74 years. Formerly of 5 Angus Close, Stamford. Wife of the late Bruce (Geordie) Neilson. Much loved mother of Sallie and Alan, mother-in-law of Clare, nan of Lorelle, Molly and Annabel and great-grandmother of Blake. Due to current circumstances a private funeral has been arranged. Donations to benefit Willen Hospice (payable to Heritage & Sons) may be sent to Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 63 High St, Winslow, Bucks, MK18 3DG.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 7, 2020