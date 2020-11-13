Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Jean BELL

Jean BELL Notice
BELL

Jean (née Hoy) formerly Buswell

passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020, aged 81 years. Loving mother, grandmother and recently great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for PDSA and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020
