Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00
Jennifer WOOD Notice
WOOD Jennifer Mary 'Jenny' Passed away peacefully on 10th May 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved Mother to Martin and Stephen and Grandmother to Emma, Kerrie, Emily and Katie. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends. The private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday 3rd June 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzhiemers.org.uk may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 22, 2020
