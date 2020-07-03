|
|
CHAPMAN
Jenny
passed away unexpectedly and tragically at home on Saturday 6th June 2020, aged 71. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Colin Chapman. Mother of Ben. Stepmother to Dean, Dorian and Julian. Grandmother of Freya and Sister to Linda, Keith and Pam. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place for family only on Friday 10th July at 12.00noon, followed by private cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. A wake will be held at the Waterton Arms in Deeping St James afterwards from 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK or the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 3, 2020